Vijayawada: HC judge worships at Durga temple

Vijayawada (NTR district): High Court Judge Justice V Srinivas worshipped Goddess Durga at Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday. He along with his family visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam and had darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and offered special puja.

In view of his visit, the temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, he was given Veda asirvachanam and prasadam by the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, Kollipara Babji of Hyderabad has donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the protection of cows. He handed over the cheque to temple EO D Bhramarambha.

Also, Yugandhar of Khammam district has donated Rs one lakh for Annadanam. He handed over the amount to Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu. Nilagiri Dheeraj of Hyderabad also donated Rs one lakh for Annadanam and gave the amount to the Trust Board Chairman. Later, all had the darshan of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.