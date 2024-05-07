Vijayawada: Heavy bandobust for PM’s visit

  • Menu
Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police imposed Red Zone in some parts of Vijayawada city and Gannavaram to mark the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8.

NTR District Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna announced on Monday that flying of drones and balloons has been prohibited from Gannavaram to Benz Circle and from Benz Circle to police control room junction.

He said the police would take stern action if anybody violated the rules. He said 5,000 police personnel will be deployed on duty and heavy bandobust will be made on the occasion. He said paramilitary forces, APSP, AR teams and staff will be drafted for the duty. Thousands of BJP functionaries, supporters and fans will attend the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister.

