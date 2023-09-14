Vijayawada: High Court relief to N Chandrababu Naidu in graft case

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings in a petition filed by the state CID seeking the custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam till September 18.

The court, which was hearing a petition filed by Naidu requesting quashing of the FIR and remand in the case, posted the case for further hearing on September 19. The court also directed the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department to file its reply.

The former CM was represented by senior Supreme Court counsel Sidharth Luthra who argued that the arrest was illegal and prayed the court to quash the remand. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy put forward the government's view.

After hearing both the sides, the court asked the government to file a counter. The Additional Advocate General said he wants time to file the counter. Then the court posted the case for hearing on Tuesday. At this point of time, Siddharth Luthra drew the attention of the court that the CID had sought the custody of Naidu and postponing the hearing to Tuesday would defeat the purpose of seeking relief. The High Court then directed the ACB court to stop all proceedings till Monday.

In another case pertaining to the non-existent inner ring road in which the government had filed PT warrant, Naidu’s lawyer sought bail and the High Court directed the TDP to file a counter by Monday.

Meanwhile, the TDP activists continued their protests across the state and it even had its reflection in Hyderabad where techies came out on to the roads and registered their protest and alleged that the arrest of Naidu was illegal.

On the other hand, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to meet Naidu at Rajahmundry jail on Thursday. Another development was that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called Nara Lokesh over phone on Wednesday afternoon and said, “Chandrababu Naidu is a great fighter. The development, selfless service and welfare done by Naidu as Chief Minister will protect him, and he will come out safely.”

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet would meet on September 20 and brief the Assembly session on September 21. The Skill Development case would prominently figure both in the Cabinet meeting and Assembly.