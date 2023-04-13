  • Menu
Vijayawada: Hilife Brides Exhibition from April 18

Models releasing a brochure on Hilife Brides exhibition in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Vijayawada(NTR district): The biggest exhibition for wedding fashions, bridal wear and real gold and diamond jewellery – 'Hilife Brides' exhibition will feature in Vijayawada on April 18, 19 and 20 at Novotel Vijayawada Varun, said Aby P Dominic, MD & CEO, Hilife Exhibitions & Chief Organiser of Hilife Brides.

Aby P Dominic said that Hilife Brides is one of its kind and the biggest of its kind exhibition which will have a very exclusive showcase of wedding fashions, jewellery, bridal fashion essentials and also fashion & lifestyle products. In view of this, Actress Kruthika Roy, Vanya Agarwal and top models showcased the designer wedding wear at the grand preview event here on Wednesday.

