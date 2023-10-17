  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Innovation Day celebrated at VRSEC

VRSEC felicitating Dr Abburi Vidya Sagar, the founder and CEO of Avantel Private Limited, at the college in Vijayawada on Monday
x

VRSEC felicitating Dr Abburi Vidya Sagar, the founder and CEO of Avantel Private Limited, at the college in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Innovation Day was pompously organised on the occasion of Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Monday.

Vijayawada: Innovation Day was pompously organised on the occasion of Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Monday. About 500 students from different reputed engineering colleges exhibited 300 project models and 144 posters in the project expo organised at the college campus.

Speaking on this occasion, chief guest Dr Vidya Sagar Abburi, Founder & CEO of Avantel Limited, exhorted the students to pursue innovations that would bring sea changes in design, process, product, supply chain and relationships.

He also illustrated the difference in innovations in the period before 300 years and after where we can visualise revolutionary changes in all the domains such as defence, energy, healthcare, science and technology, food and agriculture and transportation etc which was possible only because of thousands and thousands of scientists, who worked diligently on innovation and creativity.

He advised students to conceive an idea which he would initiate, define a problem and find a solution, explore for better and unique solutions and act to achieve. He ignited the students to create a future for their personal growth, company’s development and country’s advancement as a global leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X