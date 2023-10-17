Vijayawada: Innovation Day celebrated at VRSEC

Vijayawada: Innovation Day was pompously organised on the occasion of Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Monday. About 500 students from different reputed engineering colleges exhibited 300 project models and 144 posters in the project expo organised at the college campus.



Speaking on this occasion, chief guest Dr Vidya Sagar Abburi, Founder & CEO of Avantel Limited, exhorted the students to pursue innovations that would bring sea changes in design, process, product, supply chain and relationships.

He also illustrated the difference in innovations in the period before 300 years and after where we can visualise revolutionary changes in all the domains such as defence, energy, healthcare, science and technology, food and agriculture and transportation etc which was possible only because of thousands and thousands of scientists, who worked diligently on innovation and creativity.

He advised students to conceive an idea which he would initiate, define a problem and find a solution, explore for better and unique solutions and act to achieve. He ignited the students to create a future for their personal growth, company’s development and country’s advancement as a global leader.