Vijayawada: IT Principal Chief Commissioner visits Durga temple

Vijayawada: Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, AP & Telangana, Mitali Madhusmita visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday.

She along with family members visited the temple and worshipped presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. The authorities of the temple gave a warm welcome to the Chief Commissioner and provided goddess darshan. Later, she was given Vedasirvachanam and prasadams by the priests.

Meanwhile, Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal visited the temple and offered special pujas to the goddess. During her darshan, she was offered Vedasirvachanam and Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga photo.

On the other hand, thousands of devotees visited the Durga temple and had the goddess darshan on Sunday. Many devotees participated in various sevas.