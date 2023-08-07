Vijayawada: Jampa Krishna Kishore remembered

Vijayawada: The members of Vijayawada Book Festival Society and Film Festival Society, Kalinga Samata Seva Samiti, Sangamam, Jana Vijnana Vedika paid tributes to former president of Film Festival Society Jampa Krishna Kishore who demised recently, here on Sunday. Andhra Arts Academy general secretary Golla Narayana Rao presided over the meeting.

Manohara Naidu, Bellapu Babjee, on behalf of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society paid rich tributes to Krishna Kishore recalling his service to the society. Lakshmaiah on behalf of Praja Sakthi newspaper, Chinta Venkateswarlu on behalf of the Film Festival Society, Anne Bhaskara Rao, on behalf of Sangamam, KJ Chandram on behalf of Jana Vijgnana Vedika spoke. Arunasri, daughter of Jampa Krishna Kishore paid tributes to her father. Krishna Kishore extended his services to Vijayawada Film Society as vice-president, to Jana Chaitanya Vedika as vice-president, organising committee member of Sangamam to bring awareness among various sections of people through various programmes and movements.