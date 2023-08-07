Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat State Petronet (GUJS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume recovery on the horizon - BUY
- PL Stock Report: Navneet Education (NELI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - EdTech strategy under review - BUY
- PL Sector Update – Multiplex: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
- Fight against corruption in BJD govt, Shah tells Odisha BJP leaders
- Short Sessions, Lengthy Harangues By Telugu CMs
- Upward movement above 19,800 pts
- Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla
- PL Stock Report: AAVAS Financiers (AAVAS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Better NII to drive earnings upgrade - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: Mahindra & Mahindra (MM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume to ramp-up; segment margins to improve - BUY
- TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar
Just In
Vijayawada: Jampa Krishna Kishore remembered
Vijayawada: The members of Vijayawada Book Festival Society and Film Festival Society, Kalinga Samata Seva Samiti, Sangamam, Jana Vijnana Vedika paid...
Vijayawada: The members of Vijayawada Book Festival Society and Film Festival Society, Kalinga Samata Seva Samiti, Sangamam, Jana Vijnana Vedika paid tributes to former president of Film Festival Society Jampa Krishna Kishore who demised recently, here on Sunday. Andhra Arts Academy general secretary Golla Narayana Rao presided over the meeting.
Manohara Naidu, Bellapu Babjee, on behalf of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society paid rich tributes to Krishna Kishore recalling his service to the society. Lakshmaiah on behalf of Praja Sakthi newspaper, Chinta Venkateswarlu on behalf of the Film Festival Society, Anne Bhaskara Rao, on behalf of Sangamam, KJ Chandram on behalf of Jana Vijgnana Vedika spoke. Arunasri, daughter of Jampa Krishna Kishore paid tributes to her father. Krishna Kishore extended his services to Vijayawada Film Society as vice-president, to Jana Chaitanya Vedika as vice-president, organising committee member of Sangamam to bring awareness among various sections of people through various programmes and movements.