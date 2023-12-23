Vijayawada: JD Lakshminarayana floats new political party

Live
Highlights
1. Says his aim is to take AP to top position in the country in all spheres
Vijayawada : Former IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana, popularly known as ‘JD Lakshminarayana; launched a new political party ‘Jai Bharat National Party’ in Executive Club here on Friday.
He said his aim to take Andhra Pradesh to top position in the country in development and other spheres. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the youth to join the new political party to create new Andhra Pradesh.
He said the objective of floating new political party is to fulfil the aspirations of the people. Lakshminarayana, a former CBI joint director, had contested as Jana Sena Party candidate for Lok Sabha in Visakhapatnam in 2019. Several hundreds of his followers and supporters attended the inauguration of the party.
