Vijayawada: Jewellery expo inaugurated

Vijayawada: Deputy Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy inaugurated the 75th edition of UE, the jewellery expo, India’s most comprehensive and exclusive exhibition on cutting-edge and contemporary jewellery, here on Friday. The exhibition was organised by Chennai-based United Exhibitions.

Harita Chowdary, President of Inner Wheel Club, Vijayawada Midtown, V Saroja, President of Inner Wheel Club of Vijayawada and business woman P Vani Manohari participated.

The three-day exhibition contains bangles, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bridal collections, men’s collections, chains and accessories.

Renowned jewellery houses and manufacturers from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Erode, Secunderabad and Vijayawada are participating.