  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Jewellery expo inaugurated

Vijayawada: Jewellery expo inaugurated
x
Highlights

Deputy Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy inaugurated the 75th edition of UE, the jewellery expo, India’s most comprehensive and exclusive exhibition on cutting-edge and contemporary jewellery, here on Friday

Vijayawada: Deputy Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy inaugurated the 75th edition of UE, the jewellery expo, India’s most comprehensive and exclusive exhibition on cutting-edge and contemporary jewellery, here on Friday. The exhibition was organised by Chennai-based United Exhibitions.

Harita Chowdary, President of Inner Wheel Club, Vijayawada Midtown, V Saroja, President of Inner Wheel Club of Vijayawada and business woman P Vani Manohari participated.

The three-day exhibition contains bangles, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bridal collections, men’s collections, chains and accessories.

Renowned jewellery houses and manufacturers from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Erode, Secunderabad and Vijayawada are participating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X