Vijayawada: Journalist Kutumba Rao remembered on birth anniversary

Vijayawada: Paying rich tributes to veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao on his 90th birth anniversary here on Tuesday, Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Nani said that the Padmasri award recipient was an exemplary journalist to the present generation.

The late journalist's birth anniversary was jointly organised by Andhra Arts Akademi, Krishna Kalabharati, Telugu Kala Vahini and Sri Kala Bharati at the Press Club here.

Recalling his service to the journalism, the Minister said that he started his career at an early age of 14 and continued it till he breathed his last. He was a close acquaint of all the Chief Ministers of Andhra right from the first Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu to Konijeti Rosaiah. He had close relations with the late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao.

MLA Malladi Vishnu said that he was closely acquainted with Turlapati since the former's childhood.

Later, several journalists—Koundinya (Sakshi), Srinivasa Reddy (Andhra Jyothi), Hussin (Andhra Prabha), MGK Raju (Andhra Prabha), Sk Babu (Visalandhra), Subbaiah (Visalandhra), Ammaji (Visalandhra), NVS Chalapati Rao (Andhra Bhumi), GV Narasimha Rao (Andhra Bhumi), Potluri Venkatrao (Andhra Bhumi), Pasha (Andhra Bhumi), N Raja Rao (Editor's Voice), senior journalist Prasad Reddy, Venkatramaiah (Photo journalist Visalandhra)—were felicitated.

Andhra Arts Akademi secretary Golla Narayana Rao, IJU vice-president Ambati Anjaneyulu, Telugu Kala Vahini president Chintakayala Chitti Babu, Krishna Kalabharati president Kopparapu Balaram, Sri Kalabharati president Singamsetti Chandrasekhar, Turlapati Jawahar Lal, son of Turlapati Kutumba Rao and others participated in the programme.