Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover is scheduled to be launched on September 18

The inauguration of the Kanaka Durga flyover, a dream of the people of Vijayawada for decades, has finally going to come true. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the flyover on the 18th of this month. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also attend the event. News is that Union Minister Gadkari will participate in a video conference from Delhi amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Vijayawada MP Keshineni Nani tweeted that Nitin Gadkari will come to the event. A comprehensive report on the project was prepared in 2013. The then MLA Malladi Vishnu, fought for this. However, in 2015, under the then TDP government, construction of the Kanaka Durga flyover began with funding from the central and state governments.



But construction was halted with pillars due to delays in funding from the Centre, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slamming the Centre for not providing funds for the construction of the flyover in the process. But then the YCP government came to power, resumed works and the construction was finally completed just three months back.



The Kantaka Durga bridge is scheduled to be inaugurated on the 4th of this month. However, the government has observed five days of mourning over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. This delayed the inauguration. In this context, the Central and State Governments have decided to launch the flyover on the 18th of this month.



Earlier, after completion of works, the trial run on the bridge was held August 13 to August 15 as part of load test for 48 hours. As many as 24 lorries filled with sand / concrete weighing 684 tons were placed on bridge to test the strength of the bridge.

