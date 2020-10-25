Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover turns accident spot amid no safety measures

If the reports are to be believed many accidents are being witnessed on Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover, which just started two weeks back. Most of the people have been reportedly moving on the flyover for no reasons and holding racing sport at nights, which leading to a severe threat. As the length of the flyover is 2 kilometers, which takes ten minutes to reach Bhavanipuram Lorry Stand from Indira Gandhi Park and with three curves on the flyover, that has become a major concern as there is no scope for the help if any mishap happens on the flyover.

Recently, there was an accident on the flyover where three persons along with a young woman are passing on a bike collided with another bike leading to injuries to the passengers who were admitted to hospital. However, later it was found that the accident was happened after they held a party on the Fly-over and no possibility of anyone missing.

It is noted that despite the hardships of passengers traveling to Hyderabad were reduced with the help of flyover, there is a concern over the security. The residents of Vijayawada, who had been waiting for nine years, were relieved with the start of the flyover, however they demand for the setting up of CCTVs. It remains to be seen whether the officials take up the issue seriously and take steps to set up CCTV cameras and police picketing.