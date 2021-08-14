  • Menu
Vijayawada: Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple trust board chairman takes charge

Vijayawada: Kolluru Ramakrishna was administered oath of office of the Kasi Visweswara Swamy Temple Trust Board Chairman here on Friday by Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.

Later, addressing the gathering MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the temple had a long history. The chairmanship of the temple trust board is a responsible position.The Trust Board members should uphold the values and the sanctity of the temple, he said.

Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his appointment as the Chairman of the Trust Board, Kolluru Ramakrishna said that Malladi Vishnu was instrumental behind his appointment.

Corporators Sharvani Murthy, Bali Govind and Jana Reddy, president of Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao, Arya Vysya Mahasabha president VVK Narasimha Rao, temple EO Sitaramaiah, former corporator Sishtla Ramalinga Murthy, YSRCP leaders and workers were present.

