Vijayawada: Krishna district SP P Joshua issues notice to Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing a public meeting during his Varahi Yatra in Pedana in Krishna district on Wednesday

Asks the JSP chief to provide evidence to the comments made by him that goons are planning to create violence during his Varahi Yatra

Vijayawada : Krishna District SP P Joshua issued notice to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan asking the latter to produce evidence for the statement he has made recently that there was a plot to attack his vehicle during the Varahi Yatra in Pedana.

The SP on Wednesday asked Pawan to provide evidence in support of his allegation that goons have planned to pelt stones and create violence during his Varahi Yatra.

The SP said the notice was given to Pawan Kalyan for his provocative comments. The SP has also asked the JSP chief to furnish information to the police on the source from which he secured the information on the alleged conspiracy to attack his Yatra.

He said one should not make comments without any evidence and warned that action will be taken if baseless statements are made. The SP pointed out that the police department has its own intelligence network and made it clear that the police were taking all precautionary measures and would not tolerate any activities of the anti-social elements.

He said responsible persons like Pawan Kalyan should think twice before making such statements and added that there was no reply from Pawan to his notice.

