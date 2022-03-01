Vijayawada: Labbipet famous for jewellery shops

Vijayawada: Daily hundreds of customers visit Labbipet as there are many jewellery showrooms in this area. Almost all mega corporate jewellery and diamond shops are located on MG Road in Labbipet.



Labbipet is located on the bustling MG Road and hub of commercial activity in the city with multiplexes, shopping malls and footwear showrooms, star hotels and corporate offices. With construction of mega buildings and multiplex halls, the commercial activity shifted from Beasant Road, Governorpet and one town to Labbipet.

This area is also noted for automobile showrooms as giant automobile companies have set up showrooms for sale of cars, two wheelers and other vehicles.

During the last two decades, the commercial activity grown many folds in Labbipet. Consequently, residential areas gradually changed to commercial areas with skyrocketing of land prices. Located between Bandar Canal and MG Road, Labbipet is one of the favourite colonies for large number of people and one of the biggest colonies in the city.

Labbipet is also attractive place for youth and kids, who enjoy recreation and shopping in the multiplex complexes. The colony is also well known for wide roads and apartments, group houses and hostels. There are several hostels for boys and girls in Labbipet providing accommodation at reasonable charges for non-local students.

