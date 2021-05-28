Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Land acquisition for 125-ft Ambedkar statue begins

Collector Md Imtiaz addressing a review meeting of officials in Vijayawada on Friday
x

Collector Md Imtiaz addressing a review meeting of officials in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Collector orders handing over of 18.81 acres land at Swaraj Maidan to Social Welfare dept in 48 hrs

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz instructed the Irrigation department to hand over the PWD Ground popularly known as Swaraj Maidan to the Social Welfare Department in 48 hours.

It may be recalled that the State government has proposed to construct 125-ft Ambedkar statue, Memorial Park, Study Centre and others at the PWD Grounds. Addressing the review meeting of officials of various departments at the camp office here on Friday, the Collector said that the 18.8 acres ground should be handed over to the Social Welfare department which would initiate evacuation of the offices and other constructions in two weeks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X