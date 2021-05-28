Vijayawada: Land acquisition for 125-ft Ambedkar statue begins

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz instructed the Irrigation department to hand over the PWD Ground popularly known as Swaraj Maidan to the Social Welfare Department in 48 hours.

It may be recalled that the State government has proposed to construct 125-ft Ambedkar statue, Memorial Park, Study Centre and others at the PWD Grounds. Addressing the review meeting of officials of various departments at the camp office here on Friday, the Collector said that the 18.8 acres ground should be handed over to the Social Welfare department which would initiate evacuation of the offices and other constructions in two weeks.