Vijayawada: Loyola College 1st year BBA students offered internship

Vijayawada : Apprenticeship offer letters were presented to the first year students of retail operations by MedPlus Pharmacy during a programme organised by the department of Retail Operations of the Andhra Loyola College here on Friday.

Regional Head of the Industry and Academia of Retail Association Skill Council of India Chandana Vadde took part as chief guest and spoke about the retail operations apprenticeship embedded BBA Degree Programme.

She said that it’s a unique curriculum which brings a dynamic blend of hands-on learning and theoretical knowledge, setting a new standard for experiential education, offering students a comprehensive learning experience that combines theoretical knowledge with practical, industry-relevant skills as curriculum designed 3 days theory classes and 3 days on the job training.

She emphasised the importance of opportunities and mandatory guidelines like attendance and the standards had to be maintained by the interns.

Ranjith Kumar, deputy manager (HR) of MedPlus Pharmacy spoke about how the on-the-job training will be held and the culture, procedures of their organisation to the interns.

Fr G Kiran Kumar, Vice-principal, distributed the apprenticeship offer letters to the 1st year students of BBA Retail Operations. The second year students of BBA Retail Operations Bharath and Dhanush shared their ‘on-the-job’ training experiences with the present 1st year students.

HoD K Chinna Devi, staff members Vijay Kumar and Hadassah participated. Student coordinators Rahemattunnisa, Venkat, Bharth, Pavani, Divya and other students made the arrangements.