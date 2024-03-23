Vijayawada LS seat to witness fight between brothers

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency is going to witness contest between two brothers for the first time. YSRCP allotted ticket to Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who served as Vijayawada TDP MP twice and recently switched over to YSRCP. On the other hand, TDP allotted ticket to Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), younger brother of Kesineni Nani, who has been active in party programmes for the past one year.

It may be noted that Kesineni Nani with a local tag contested successfully in Vijaiyawada parliamentary constituency and worked for the development of the constituency. He played key role in getting sanction for several Central government projects, including flyovers in the city. However, he fell out with TDP leadership when the party began encouraging his brother Kesineni Chinni for organising party programmes for the past one year. It is said that vexed with the internal politics in TDP, Nani joined YSRCP recently expressing confidence on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and the party allotted Vijayawada parliament ticket to him. Now Nani is trying to achieve hat trick by winning Vijayawada parliament seat for third time in a row.

Meanwhile, Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), an engineering graduate who is into real estate and transport business in Hyderabad, participated actively in TDP programmes in the recent years in Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, including organising medical camps, distribution of free food and essential commodities to the needy and won the confidence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Impressed by his dedicated work, Chandrababu Naidu allotted Vijayawada ticket to Kesineni Chinni.

Thanking Chandrababu Naidu for allotting ticket to him, Kesineni Chinni said that he will be available to people always and expressed hope that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP will win the Vijayawada parliament seat. He said that he will not ditch Chandrababu Naidu like other leaders who enjoyed posts for two terms and left the party abusing him. Chinni said that he would look after the welfare of common man and set up RO plants in all SC constituencies.