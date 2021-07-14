Vijayawada: Mahila Karyadarsis thank DGP Gautam Sawang for elevating them as women police

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Police met the State Director General Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Tuesday and thanked the latter for releasing the GO recognising the 15,000 Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis as the Mahila Police in the State.

Women police visited the State police office in Mangalagiri and conveyed gratitude to the DGP.

The women police said they would perform the duties efficiently and work as per the directives of the government.

The State government recently issued GO 59 changing the post of Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi in the village/ward secretariats as the Mahila police.