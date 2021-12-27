Vijayawada: Men & Women Cricket Players Assn elects new apex body

Vijayawada: GJJ Raju was elected as the president of Men & Women Cricket Players Association of Andhra Pradesh.

The annual general body meeting held at Institution of Engineers building, Suryaraopet here on Sunday, had elected the new apex body for a three-year term from 2021 to 2024.

Around 40 enrolled members of the association attended this meeting and elected the new apex body. The association was formed in 2017 with nine members. But within a span of four years, the membership strength increased to 109 members.

Primary objective of the association is to promote and develop and seek the welfare measurers for the players from Andhra Cricket Association. The association will play an advisory role for the game development in the jurisdiction of Andhra Cricket Association by using the expertise and skills of former Ranji players of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). The ACA sent its observer for the elections held on Sunday. YVS Jagannadha Rao, Chief Finance Officer of ACA had attended as the observer from the ACA for the elections. K Ajay Kumar, retired commissioner Income Tax Dept was the electoral officer.

Only seven nominations received for the seven posts of the apex body. The electoral officer, after verifying all the documents and since no challenging nominations received, declared that this panel elected unanimously.

The new body leaders - president GJJ Raju, vice-president VS Patel, general secretary K Ravi Shankar, joint secretary Ashfaq Rahim Khan, treasurer N Madhukar and executive members are KS Nagesh and Salma Banu.

Later, briefing the media, newly elected president GJJ Raju said that this body will work hand in glove with ACA and plan for the best usage of the expertise and skills of the former Ranji players of ACA.

General secretary Ravi Shankar said that the new body is committed to put on its best efforts for the developing and implementing welfare measures for the former players of ACA.