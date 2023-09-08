Vijayawada: Minister RK Roja visits Durga temple

Vijayawada : Tourism Minister RK Roja visited Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday and worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO D Bhramaramba and temple priests gave her a warm welcome as per the tradition and provided Goddess darshan. Later, she was offered Vedasirvachanam and prasadam. Temple JEO P Guru Prasad, Trust Board members Chinka Srinivasa Rao, Namburi Ravi, Chinta Simhachalam and others accompanied the Minister.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the AP government Devulapalli Amar also visited the temple, along with his spouse and offered special pujas to Goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple authorities welcomed them as per tradition. After having Darshan, priests presented Goddess Durga photo and prasadam to Devulapalli Amar.