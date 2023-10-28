Vijayawada: Ministers lambast N. Chandrababu Naidu for not fulfilling poll promises

Vijayawada : The YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra received good response across the state on the second day. Participating the bus yatra at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram on Friday, minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu deceived people by not fulfilling his election promises during 2014. He said the TDP manifesto consists of 650 promises but the government failed to fulfil them.

Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora said YSRCP government protected the interests of weaker sections, adding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ahead in waiving off loans of women and farmers. Minister Budi Mutyalanaidu said that the YSRCP government has been implementing welfare schemes without giving any scope for corruption. Minister Merugu Nagarjuna appealed to people to know about the cheating of Naidu who failed to protect the interests of weaker sections.

Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the Chief Minister has been extending financial assistance to farmers through Rythu Bharosa.

Participating in the Samajika Sadhikara yatra in Tirupati TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a revolution in administration by following social justice . He said weaker sections are getting benefited under YSRCP rule.