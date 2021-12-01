  • Menu
Vijayawada: Ministers, MLAs bid farewell to Police Commissioner Srinivasulu

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs felicitating Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu on his retirement in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and the district officials praised the services of outgoing Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu on the occasion of his retirement at farewell party in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Vijayawada: Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and the district officials praised the services of outgoing Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu on the occasion of his retirement at farewell party in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

District Collector J Nivas headed the grand farewell function. Ministers Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, Velampalli Srinivas, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Samineni Udayabhanu, K Anil Kumar, Rakshana Nidhi, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Dulam Nageswara Rao, Jogi Ramesh, the MLCs and others participated in the function.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha, K Mohan Kumar, VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Sub-Collector Praveen Chand, DRO M Venkateswarlu, Bandar RDO Khaja Vali, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and others participated in the programme. The speakers praised the services of B Srinivasulu in his 34-year-long career.

Police Commissioner Srinivasulu thanked all.

