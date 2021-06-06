Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation to take up plantation of 6,000 saplings

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas has stressed upon the need to grow trees to protect the environment and the earth.

He participated in the plantation drive launched by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation near VMC community hall in 43 division on Saturday.

As part of the Environment Day, the VMC launched the programme of plantation of 6,000 saplings in the city.

Minister Srinivas, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, local corporator and others participated in the plantation programme. Velampalli said that the VMC would take up plantation of 500 saplings each day as part of the plan to raise 6,000 saplings in the city during this rainy season.

He said the local people should take the responsibility of protecting the saplings and trees in their respective areas. He said every one must take responsibility to grow plants to get Oxygen that is essential to the mankind.

He said plants will give us many benefits like protecting the environment, medicines, shade and help for the rainfall.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said the VMC took up the plantation programme to increase greenery in the city.

She felt growing trees is the only option to protect the environment and appealed to the denizens to take part in plantation programme to give pollution free environment to the next generation.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh explained the objective of the VMC is growing plants.

Local corporator B Kotireddy, VMC horticulture assistant director Jyothy and others attended the plantation programme in 43rd division.