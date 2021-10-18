Vijayawada: Nadu-Nedu schools need protection

Vijayawada: The State Government's efforts to develop infrastructure facilities in over 43,000 government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme are encountering some problems like lack of night watchmen and computer operators.



Lack of security arrangements in nearly 80 per cent of the schools have become vulnerable for using the premises by anti-social elements for wrong activities like consuming liquor and other activities during the night time. They may even resort to damage to the property under the influence of liquor.

Most schools have computers and televisions, printers, scanners among furniture. Almost all schools maintain the records of the admissions of the students and other details which stand the risk of getting destroyed.

B Suresh Kumar, Head Master, Zilla Parishad High School, Nidamanuru in Vijayawada rural mandal, said the school has installed a solar unit worth Rs 9 lakh on the terrace of the school building and it has no protection as no watchman has been appointed. They had appointed a private watchman on their own. Municipal Teachers' Federation (MTF) state president S Ramakrishna said headmasters of some schools appointed watchmen bearing expenses on their own. The State Government had spent Rs 3,700 crore to develop infrastructure facilities in 15,715 schools in the first phase.

Ch Suresh Kumar, State vice-president of School Teachers' Union felt if there are no watchmen anti-social elements can damage the school property and take away computers or televisions. Several posts of watchmen are vacant but the government has not filled them.

Teachers are demanding that the government appoint computer operators to update the details of students, maintain records pertaining to mid-day meals, students' attendance, Aadhaar details, upload the images of midday meals, dining areas and toilets. At present, teachers are doing this work and it is affecting the quality of teaching, Suresh added.