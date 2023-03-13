Vijayawada: Naga Prathyusha selected for fencing nationals
Krishna district fencing player D Naga Prathyusha has been selected for the Senior National Fencing Championship that will be held in Pune from March 24 to 28.
She excelled in the Inter-district Fencing Championship for seniors held from March 10 to 11 in Kakinada.
Naga Prathyusha represented the combined Krishna district and bagged a bronze medal.
She was the only girl selected for the Senior National Fencing Championship. She was trained by senior physical director D Nagaraju.
