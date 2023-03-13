  • Menu
Vijayawada: Naga Prathyusha selected for fencing nationals

Fencing player D Naga Prathyusha
Fencing player D Naga Prathyusha

Highlights

Vijayawada(NTR district): Krishna district fencing player D Naga Prathyusha has been selected for the Senior National Fencing Championship that will be held in Pune from March 24 to 28.

She excelled in the Inter-district Fencing Championship for seniors held from March 10 to 11 in Kakinada.

Naga Prathyusha represented the combined Krishna district and bagged a bronze medal.

She was the only girl selected for the Senior National Fencing Championship. She was trained by senior physical director D Nagaraju.


