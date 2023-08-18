Vijayawada: Nara Lokesh to address public meeting on Aug 22

Vijayawada : Telugu Desam Party is gearing up for its General Secretary Nara Lokesh’s public meeting in the Gannavaram Constituency on August 22.

The meeting will take place at China Avutapalli adjacent to the National Highway near Gannavaram. The Krishna district TDP leadership finalised the meeting venue and started the arrangements.

The Krishna district president and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao and MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu visited the ongoing ground levelling works on Thursday.

Later, they organised meetings with Gannavaram Constituency leaders and cadres. Later, MLC Ashok Babu said that the party sympathiser had come forward to give land for conducting Nara Lokesh public meeting despite facing threats.

He said that politics in the Gannavaram Constituency are completely degraded. The ruling YSRCP was trying to spoil Lokesh’s public meeting.

Konakalla Narayana Rao explained the tour schedule of Lokesh and said that on August 21, Lokesh Yuvagalam Padayatra will arrive in the Gannavaram Constituency at Nidamanuru. After that, the padayatra will pass via Gudavalli, Kesarapalli, and Gannavaram, and reach China Avutapalli, he said.

After the completion of the public meeting, the Yuvagalam Padayatra will move to the Nuzvid Constituency. Later, it will go to the erstwhile West Godavari district, he added.