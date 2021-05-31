Vijayawada: NATA donates 85 Oxygen concentrators

Vijayawada: Principal secretary, Transport department and State Covid nodal officer M T Krishna Babu praised the services of North American Telugu Association who donated 85 oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh.

The representatives of NATA presented the oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu underlined the need to render medical and emergency services to the Covid patients in the second wave.

He said the State government had imported 1000 matric tones of oxygen to meet the requirements in the second wave. The government also imported oxygen from other States as well.

He said NRIs living in America, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries came forward to donate 1000 oxygen concentrators to the State.

Indian Red Cross society AP president Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Indian Red Cross society secretary AK Farida, Krishna district IRS president Dr G Samaram, secretary Dr Indla Ravi and others participated in the event.