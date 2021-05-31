Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NATA donates 85 Oxygen concentrators

Principal Secretary of Transport and R&B MT Krishna Babu along with Indian Red Cross Society State president Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Krishna district president Dr G Samaram receiving oxygen concentrators donated by the North America Telugu Association in Vijayawada on Monday
x

Principal Secretary of Transport and R&B MT Krishna Babu along with Indian Red Cross Society State president Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Krishna district president Dr G Samaram receiving oxygen concentrators donated by the North America Telugu Association in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Principal secretary, Transport department and State Covid nodal officer M T Krishna Babu praised the services of North American Telugu Association who donated 85 oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Principal secretary, Transport department and State Covid nodal officer M T Krishna Babu praised the services of North American Telugu Association who donated 85 oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh.

The representatives of NATA presented the oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu underlined the need to render medical and emergency services to the Covid patients in the second wave.

He said the State government had imported 1000 matric tones of oxygen to meet the requirements in the second wave. The government also imported oxygen from other States as well.

He said NRIs living in America, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries came forward to donate 1000 oxygen concentrators to the State.

Indian Red Cross society AP president Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Indian Red Cross society secretary AK Farida, Krishna district IRS president Dr G Samaram, secretary Dr Indla Ravi and others participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X