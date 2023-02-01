  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Navadina prayers begin at Gunadala hill shrine

Bishop Telagathoti J Raja Rao and other members inaugurating ‘Navadina Japams’ at Gunadala Matha Church in Vijayawada on Tuesday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
x

Bishop Telagathoti J Raja Rao and other members inaugurating ‘Navadina Japams’ at Gunadala Matha Church in Vijayawada on Tuesday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

Gunadala Mary Matha Navadina (9 days) prayers have commenced at the hill shrine here on Tuesday, marking the upcoming Gunadala Matha festivities.

Vijayawada (NTR District): Gunadala Mary Matha Navadina (9 days) prayers have commenced at the hill shrine here on Tuesday, marking the upcoming Gunadala Matha festivities.

These festivities are scheduled from February 9 to 11 for three days. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao started the prayers along with Monseigneur Muvvala Prasad, Gabrial, Villiam Jai Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Raja Rao informed that devotees can have the blessings of Mother Mary by visiting the Gunadala shrine during this festive season.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X