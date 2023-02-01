Vijayawada: Navadina prayers begin at Gunadala hill shrine

Vijayawada (NTR District): Gunadala Mary Matha Navadina (9 days) prayers have commenced at the hill shrine here on Tuesday, marking the upcoming Gunadala Matha festivities.

These festivities are scheduled from February 9 to 11 for three days. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao started the prayers along with Monseigneur Muvvala Prasad, Gabrial, Villiam Jai Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Raja Rao informed that devotees can have the blessings of Mother Mary by visiting the Gunadala shrine during this festive season.