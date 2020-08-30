Vijayawada: Neonatal life support ambulances attached to hospitals

Vijayawada: Medical and Health department has attached two neonatal advanced life support ambulances to nine hospitals and PHCs where the highest number of births takes place in the district.

It may be recalled that the government has launched over 400 ambulances in the State last month. Among them more than 20 ambulances were specially designed for the treatment of neonatal infants. Of these, two ambulances were allotted to Krishna district.

Baby warmer, incubator, oxygen cylinder, ventilator and other facilities are arranged in the two ambulances to treat the babies. These two ambulances are attached to Area Hospitals and PHCs in the district and will be used as per the requirement of the hospitals and the cases.

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz on Saturday released posters on information related to neonatal life support ambulances at the camp office. Joint Collector L Siva Sankar and officials participated in the event.