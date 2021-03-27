Vijayawada: Non-BJP parties join protest against Centre

Vijayawada: In response to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha for Bharat bandh, barring the BJP, all political parties including the ruling YSR Congress, all the trade unions, AP NGOs Association, students organisations and various people's organisations participated in the protest making it peaceful and successful in the city on Friday.

Since morning, the activists came on to the roads sending a message that they are going to enforce the bandh strictly.

The CPM leaders reached the bus station in the early hours. However, with the announcement of the ruling YSR Congress to take part in the bandh, the RTC management kept the buses off the road and they were confined to the respective depots. The activists raised slogans against the three agricultural laws, privatisation of Visakha Steel plant and also privatisation of public sector undertakings. In some places in the city, the youth were seen moving around enforcing the bandh asking the shopkeepers to close down the shops.

Various political parties took out rallies in the city denouncing the Central government for deciding the privatisation of the steel plant and public sector undertakings.

The activists of the CPI, the CPM, the Congress, the TDP, and the YSR Congress were seen staging demonstrations in a single file which is first of its kind the city witnessed.