Vijayawada: Officials on high alert as the flood flow continues to Prakasam barrage

As the inflow to the Krishna river at Prakasam barrage has increased due to incessant rains, the authorities have been vigilant and taking rescue measures. Alerting the authorities and the people of the hinterland to deal with the flood situation in the Krishna River, the minister said that the government was ready for rescue operations and there was a possibility of reduction of floods. He said that precautionary measures have been taken and rehabilitation centers have been set up for the people in the hinterland. Meanwhile, the authorities hope that the floodwaters are likely to recede.

While Prakasam Barrage is currently receiving over 7 lakh cusecs of inflow, which is being released to down. Along with the river Krishna, the Kondaveeti pond has also being over flooded with rain water leaving hundreds of acres of crops submerged in Tadepalli, Penumaka, Undavalli, Chirravur, Duggirala and Peddakonduru mandals. Authorities had released the water into the Krishna River by motors in view of the floods. As a result, water in the crop fields is declining slightly. Authorities are continuing a second emergency alert at Prakasam Barrage.

On the other hand, as the flood flow to the Krishna River is increasing day by day, government officials have issued notices to the residents on the banks of the Krishna River. The notices were served to the houses and other buildings on the embankment including Chandrababu's house in Undavalli.