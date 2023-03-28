Vijayawada: Officials told to create awareness on heart attacks

Vijayawada(NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials to create awareness among the people on heart attack and to save their lives.

He said cases of heart attacks are increasing and even young people also losing their lives due to heart attack.

Collector Dilli Rao attended as a chief guest at an awareness programme conducted on heart attacks and symptoms, organised by Dr K Vijay Sekhar at the district Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the Collector said former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, former Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, noted Kannada film actor Puneet Rajkumar died of heart attacks. He said the lives of the people suffering with heart attack can be saved if treatment was given within 10 minutes of the

attack. Lives can be saved by identifying cardiac problems very early and by giving treatment.

Dilli Rao said the district administration is taking measures to create awareness among the people on heart attacks and preliminary treatment needed to save their lives. The district administration is also taking measures to conduct awareness programme for mandal level officers and ward secretariat staff by conducting programmes with heart specialists, he added.

Hearth specialist Dr Kola Vijay Sekhar said preliminary treatment is key for saving the lives of patients suffering from heart stroke. He said people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure for a long time should know the symptoms of heart attack and take measures to stay safe. He explained, "People suffering from heart attack could not speak and keep their hand on the chest and give hints about the heart attack. Some people get sweating on the forehead and they should be given preliminary treatment. Oxygen can be pumped to the patients by sending air in the mouth of the person hit by heart attack." He gave a demo on saving the lives of heart attack patients on the occasion.

Joint Collector S Nupur Ajay, district revenue officer K Mohan Kumar and officials of various departments attended the awareness programme.