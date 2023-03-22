Vijayawada: Officials told to expedite BZA-Gudur tripling work

Vijayawada (NTR district): General Manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain has emphasised on expediting the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling works, eliminating bottlenecks and electrification works to increase sectional capacity, decongest the section for leveraging train operations in the busy grand trunk route.

He presided over divisional performance review meeting held here on Tuesday. Jain stressed on the improvement of punctuality performance and safety in train operations. He advised the officials to implement proper planning for executing the tasks in time such as traffic blocks, maintenance works and repair works without delay and affecting the train operations.

He took stock of the staff grievances and advised the officials to work in coordination with the Personnel and Accounts Department as most of the issues pertain to promotion, pay fixation and settlements. He appealed to the officials to devise ways and means to increase the earnings and reduce the expenditure to achieve a healthy operating ratio and implement digitisation of records in the work environment at all levels with periodical and regular updates.

Later, he interacted with the branch officers of the Division regarding the problems faced in the daily working and the areas where assistance required from zonal headquarters and assured full support and cooperation from the headquarters. He advised Team Vijayawada to continue the same momentum in the next financial year so as to register new heights in annual earnings and concluded the performance review meet.

DRM Shivendra Mohan, ADRM D Srinivasa Rao and branch officers attended the review meeting.