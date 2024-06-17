Vijayawada: Officials told to step up patrolling

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna has instructed the police officials to enhance the patrolling and keep strict vigil in the police station limits of Nunna, Kotha Peta and Ajit Singh Nagar.

The commissioner on Sunday conducted a review meeting with the police officials and instructed the latter to step up patrolling under the respective police station limits.

He reviewed the cases of crime incidents, cybercrimes, ganja peddling, supply of ID liquor, invoking of PD act on the criminals and checking of road accidents in the city.

He said there is a possibility of continuation of poll related violence that occurred during the polls and asked the officials to keep special vigil in the violence prone areas. He said there is a possibility of clashes between the political parties and asked the police officials to prevent it.

Commissioner Ramakrishna has suggested the police officials complete the probe on the poll related clashes and violence and submit a report to the court as early as possible. He suggested the officials keep vigil on the ganja peddlers and blade batch gangs. He suggested officials not to neglect the crime against women and take up the cases immediately.

Deputy Commissioners of police K Srinivasa Rao, Udaya Rani, Chakravarthy, Additional DCPs T Kanaka Raju, Krishna Murthy Naidu, D Prasada Rao, assistant commissioner of police and inspectors of police and others attended the crime review meeting.