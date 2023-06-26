Vijayawada: ‘Olympic Run’ witnesses good response

Vijayawada: The International Olympic Day Run organised by the combined Krishna District Olympic Association (KDOA) in Vijayawada on Sunday evoked a good response from students, sportspersons, sports lovers and sports and games association representatives.

As many as 400 players, walkers, and sports and games representatives participated in the Olympic Run though it rained in the city.

Volleyball International Coach, Dronacharya and Arjun award winner Arikepudi Ramana Rao, International archer and Arjuna award winner Vennam Jyothi Surekha flagged off the run by lighting the Olympic torch at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada.

After starting from the IGMC Stadium, the run passed through MG Road, DV Manor Hotel, Mother Teresa Statue, PB Siddhartha College, Moghalrajpuram, and Water Tank Road and again reached the IGMC Stadium.

Ramana Rao and Jyothi Surekha along with other state, national and international players enthusiastically participated in the Olympic Day Run. Players and sports lovers have shown their interest to run by holding the torch.

Students and players cheerfully participated in the Olympic Day Run by holding the colourful balloons in their hands. Also, students of Bishop Azaraiah Girls’ High School band troop marched ahead of the run with uniforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramana Rao said that the state government is giving top priority to sports and games. To encourage sports and games, the state government wishes to start the ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports festival on October 2 to mark the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary, he said. He praised the Krishna District Olympic Association committee for organising the Olympic Day Run.

Vennam Jyothi Surekha expressed her gratitude for participating in the inaugural Olympic Day Run. Many players should come from Krishna district as well as Vijayawada to the international level, she wished.

Krishna District Olympic Association President Nadella Brahmaji Rao, General Secretary P Padmaja Bala, Vice-President K Rajendra Prasad, Associate Joint Secretary Eda Sulochana, Krishna District Volleyball Association Secretary Dayakara Rao and others attended the programme.