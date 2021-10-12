Vijayawada: Over 25,000 devotees visit Durga temple on Day 5

Vijayawada: The rush of devotees continued on Monday at the Durga temple to mark the fifth day of the nine-day Dasara celebrations.

The temple administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of festivities. The presiding deity was adorned in two Alankarams. From morning to noon, the deity was decorated as Sri Annapurna Devi. From 2 pm onwards, the deity was decorated as Sri Mahalakshmi. Temple EO D Bhramaramba said over 25,000 devotees had Darshan of the goddess. The temple received income of Rs 20.37 lakh on sale of tickets and prasadams. The temple administration arranged vehicles for the conveniences of elderly people and physically challenged.

With sudden increase of devotees on Sunday, the district officials stepped up supervision and maintenance of queue lines on Sunday and Monday.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas, Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Durga temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba and other officials supervised the arrangements for the smooth darshan of the presiding deities.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the PattuVastralu at 3 pm on Tuesday, the auspicious day of MulaNakshatram. Bomb disposable squads searched the temple premises. The police have stepped up vigil in and around the temple to mark the visit of CM.

District Collector Nivas said there will be no ticket darshanon on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said darshan will be halted for a brief period in the afternoon to mark the visit of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.