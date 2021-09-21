Vijayawada: Parties call for success of Bharat Bandh

Vijayawada: Various political parties gave a call here on Monday to the people to participate in large numbers in the proposed Bharat Bandh on September 27.

The Congress, CPI, CPM, RJD, Viduthalai Chiruthagal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party in a Zoom conference said that the people are expressing resentment against the anti-people policies of the BJP government and they should come out openly and participate in the Bharat Bandh.

The leaders alleged that the Modi administration miserably failed in restraining the spread of Covid-19 and the vaccination programme is going on at a snail's pace. Several crores of people lost their livelihood.

The deplored that the Central government was not responding though the farmers have been staging protest demonstrations against the three black farm laws for the last nine months. Moreover, the government is burdening the people with hike in the prices of fuel and cooking gas.

They criticised the Central government for snooping on the various political leaders, civil liberties activists, journalists, and even judges with Pegasus software.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation expressed solidarity with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha-sponsored Bharat Bandh and gave a call to people to participate in it.

The state convener of APUCF, Cherukuri Babu Rao, said that the proposed Bharat Bandh was justified as it was against the amendment to the Central Electricity Act and the labour code which would take away the rights of the labour.

He said that the Central government in the name of farm laws is trying to hand over the agriculture to the corporate houses.

He appealed to the various citizen organisations, residential colonies, apartment associations, to express solidarity to the farmers' agitation and against the anti-people policies of the Central government.