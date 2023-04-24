Vijayawada: PCC to hold public meeting 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' today

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju informed that they were going to organise a massive public meeting 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha as well as the anti-public policies of the BJP led Central government.

While addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that the Pradesh Congress Committee would organise a state-level agitation programme at the Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on Monday.

As part of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) call, the APCC was holding the meeting and added that AICC secretary Ranjitha Ranjan, Andhra Pradesh State affairs in-charge Meiyappan, Christopher and others would grace their presence at the Satyagraha meeting. Gidugu Rudra Raju informed that for the first time after the State bifurcation, it is the first and biggest public meeting for the Congress party.

Former Union and state ministers besides State and district leaders would attend the public meeting. He further said that already the APCC conducted mandal, district-level agitations across the State. He criticised that under the regime of the BJP led Central government, democracy and secularism were facing a threat in the country.

Rudra Raju alleged that the Centre disqualified the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi as he sought explanation from the Union government on the "financial irregularities" committed by Industrialist Gautam Adani. The PCC chief also alleged that the Centre violated the Constitution by expunging speeches made by Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

He further said that Gandhi and Nehru's families did a lot for the development of the country. He expressed concern over the "growing attacks" on Dalits, Muslim Minorities and Christians throughout the nation under the NDA rule.

APCC working presidents Shaik Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasri, P Rakesh Reddy, Vijayawada city president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, AICC member Meesala Rajeswara Rao and others were present.