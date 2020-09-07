Vijayawada: PD Act slapped against gutka trader

Vijayawada: Krishna district police registered Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) case against notorious offender Annam Sambasiva Rao, who is selling banned products like gutka, pan masala and involved in other offences.

Annam Sambasiva Rao is the native of Gosaveedu village of Gampalagudem mandal in Krishna district and been selling the banned products for many years. The police had opened rowdy-sheet against Sambasiva Rao in 2017 and warned him several times to shun gutka trade.

But the habitual offender refused to quit the profession and been indulged in offences. Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu has recently submitted a detailed report on the offences and criminal activities of Annam Sambasiva Rao to Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz.

Based on the report, the Collector has issued PD Act orders against Sambasiva Rao. The SP, in a press release, on Sunday warned the police would take stern action against the culprits involved in the illegal sale of banned products like gutka, liquor, drugs and other narcotic products.

He lamented that some criminals resorted to crimes despite giving counseling by the police department to shun unlawful activities. He warned the police would also punish the persons, who were abetting crimes.

He said some criminals were repeating the offences after released from the jail and has appealed to the culprits to change their mindset and attitude and co-operate to the district police to check the crime.