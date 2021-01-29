Vijayawada: People living at foot of hillock offered alternative houses

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that people who suffered loss due to the landslide at Moghulrajapuram hillock would be provided alternative housing if they are willing to move, after visiting the hillock area at Moghulrajapuram here on Thursday.

It may be recalled that several houses were partially damaged when huge boulders rolled down the hillock at Kasturbaipet in Moghulrajapuram recently.

The collector said that it is not safe and advisable to stay near the hillock as the boulders might roll down again anytime. "The geologists of Siddhartha Engineering College were asked to survey the hillock area and prepare a report," the collector said. After receiving the report, the future course of action would be decided. He said that efforts were on to remove the boulders from the area but there was no road to remove them.

Anyway, since it is not advisable to stay back at the imminent dangerous place, the government would provide alternative housing facility if they are willing to move from here, the collector added. Tahsildar T Jayasri and other municipal officials accompanied the district collector.