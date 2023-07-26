Vijayawada Police arrested five students for consuming Ganja

Live
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Police have arrested four Engineering and one B-Pharmacy students for consuming ganja on Wednesday. The students are studying in the NIMRA Engineering College, Ibrahimpatnam.
According to the Vijayawada West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao by receiving a tip-off they conducted search operations to contain the ganja and drugs sales and consumptions in the west Ibrahimpatnam of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits.
In view of this, they detained five students in an apartment while they were consuming ganja. The ACP said that the students were found to be addicted to the ganja for a few months. He further requested college managements to pay attention towards the students.
