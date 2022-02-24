Vijayawada police bags Excellence Award

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Police Commissionerate bagged the Express Computer Digital Technology Sabha Excellence Award for rendering outstanding services to the people with Mithra kiosk in maintenance of law and order, public services, road safety, public information outreach and women safety.

Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata received the award in a virtual mode presentation on Wednesday. With the help of Mithra kiosk, people can directly download the FIR copy and other services.

The Mithra kiosk is also useful to track missing persons, identification of dead bodies, AP police directory, e-challan payments, women safety, petitions enquiry, fact checking etc.

People can have access to the police department in the State with the help of Mithra kiosks. On receiving the award, Police Commissioner Rana said it was a proud moment to the police department. DCP Admin Mary Prashanti and other police officials attended the award receiving programme in virtual mode.