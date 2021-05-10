Top
Vijayawada: Police perform funeral of Covid victim

Musunuru police performing funeral of an old man died of Covid at Gopavaram village of Musunuru mandal in Krishna district on Monday
Musunuru police performing funeral of an old man died of Covid at Gopavaram village of Musunuru mandal in Krishna district on Monday

Musunuru sub-inspector of police Rajareddy with the support of other cops and village panchayat staff conducted funeral to the 70-year-old Covid patient at Gopavaram village of Musunuru mandal in Krishna district on Monday

Vijayawada: Musunuru sub-inspector of police Rajareddy with the support of other cops and village panchayat staff conducted funeral to the 70-year-old Covid patient at Gopavaram village of Musunuru mandal in Krishna district on Monday.

According to sources, the old man died due to Covid. The relatives, neighbours and other villagers did not come forward to perform the last rites. When the sub-inspector came to know about it he personally performed the rites wearing PPE Kit in the village. Wife of the elderly man died two days ago.

The Krishna district police are conducting the funerals of the Covid victims when family members are deserting the bodies and not performing the rites due to fear of infecting with coronavirus.

