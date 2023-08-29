Vijayawada: Polycet admissions final phase from Aug 30

Vijayawada: The notification for the last phase of admissions into polytechnic colleges would be released on Tuesday, said convener of Polycet admissions convener Chadalavada Nagarani here on Monday.



She said in a statement that fee payment and verification of certificates would start on August 30 and conclude on September 1. The students would be given four days to select options starting from September 2.

The seat allocation would be completed on September 4. The students need to report in the selected colleges in four days from September 4 to 7. She appealed to the students to expedite the selection of options since the classes have already commenced in the colleges.