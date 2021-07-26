Vijayawada: Prakasam barrage turns picnic spot

Vijayawada: While the people living in East Godavari district are running away from floodwater, people in Vijayawada are enjoying excess water being released from the Prakasam barrage.

According to officials, Prakasam barrage is attracting hundreds of visitors every day as the reservoir receiving more than 50,000 cusecs of floodwaters from upland areas and Pulichintala reservoir. The Irrigation department lifted 70 gates by one foot and released water into the sea.

Due to increasing inflows and outflows from Pulichintala reservoir on Krishna river and rains in the catchment areas upstream of Prakasam barrage, the floodwater inflows are gradually increasing for the last few days.





The Irrigation department is releasing water for the Delta from the Prakasam barrage. The surplus water was released into the sea.



Every year, a large number of families visit the Prakasam barrage during the rainy season and enjoy watching the beauty of water discharge from the Prakasam barrage. It was fun time for the children and youngsters on Sunday evening as they spent watching the gushing waters released into sea. It was busy time for petty traders, who were seen selling ice creams and food items.