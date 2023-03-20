Vijayawada: Property owners urged to pay tax by March 31

Vijayawada (NTR district): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi requested property owners to pay total tax arrears without any penalty or interest for the current year of 2022-23 in a single payment on or before March 31.

In an official release on Sunday, they informed that the State government, after careful examination and in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 387-A of AP Municipalities Act, 1965 and Section 679-E of Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, has accorded permission to waive the interest on the arrears and current demand of property tax (buildings and vacant land tax) up to the year 2022-23 as a one-time measure in all municipalities and corporations, provided the owners pay the total arrear and current year tax in one lump sum payment on or before March 31.

"It is good news to all the property tax payers and a great opportunity to clear all the pending property tax and vacant tax dues without any penalty. Only 12 days left to take action on pending property and vacant land tax. Please note that the payment needs to be done as a single payment and no instalments. For further information, reach out to your nearby secretariats and tax collection counters," both the Commissioner and Mayor added.