Vijayawada: Public health is govt priority, says Collector Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that the State government has been rendering needful medical services to the public by giving utmost priority to medical and health sector.

He flagged off the newly allotted 104 vehicles to the NTR District along with State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government had introduced 104 services to give better medical services to the public at village level also.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought revolutionary changes in medical and health sector for helping the public. With Family Physician programme, pregnant women, children and persons with chronic diseases are being given treatment at their doorsteps.

Around nine medicines are being supplied to

the needy by the Family

Physician free of cost, he added.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu informed the State government was providing a 104 vehicle to each mandal to render medical services.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sailaja,

Gouda Corporation Chairman Madhu Sivarama

Krishna Goud and others participated.