Vijayawada: Receiving award from Naidu a memorable event, recalls artiste Naidu Gopi

Vijayawada: Naidu Gopala Rao, popularly known as Naidu Gopi, a successful personality in the Telugu Drama field and serving to the theatre for the last 45 years said that first time he was recognised as artiste in 1980 for his performance in the play 'Dear audience sincerely yours', directed by Sastry and written by Esukapalli Mohana Rao. "Really the spectators in the auditorium appreciated me with their nonstop claps. It was my first happiest memory in my acting career," he said.



"I established my own cultural organisation 'Gangotri' after stepping out from Sastreeyam and I staged and directed about 50 playlets and 25 plays during the 45 years of my career. I am thankful to my mentor Sastry (Guntur Sastry) for his excellent training," said Gopi while recollecting his old memories.

"In 1999 the combined Andhra Pradesh Government started 'Nandi Natakostav' and I staged a playlet 'Himsa dhwani' in those competitions. It was well received by the audience as it is reflecting one of the evils prevailing in society. On the valedictory day, the then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended the function to distribute awards to the winners. It was a great and memorable event in my life because I received the best actor award and also best team award for the first time from the Chief Minister. It was a great pleasure for me and my team to receive Nandi awards from the consequent Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and others. Even though I received 16 Nandi awards till now, the first memory has not vanished from my mind", Gopi said emotionally.

Naidu Gopi receiving award from the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu







