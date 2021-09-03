Vijayawada: RTC staff donate blood

Vijayawada: As part of the road safety fortnight celebrations, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation staff in association with the Indian Red Cross Society organised a blood donation camp at the RTC central dispensary here on Friday.

Earlier, APSRTC vice-chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who inaugurated the camp, said that donation of blood is a noble deed which helps save the lives in case of emergency.

Dispensary senior medical officers Dr Swarna Kumari and Dr Anil Kumar conducted the blood donation camp.

As many as 108 employees of the RTC donated blood in the camp.

Vijayawada zonal executive director G Venkateswara Rao, executive director (admin) Koteswara Rao, regional manager G Nagendra Prasad, the officials and the employees participated in the camp.